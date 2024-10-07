Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $271,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 260,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 180,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.