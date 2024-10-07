Algert Global LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Kimball Electronics worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

