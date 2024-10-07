Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,337,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 372,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 3.3 %

GKOS opened at $130.98 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.62.

Insider Activity

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

