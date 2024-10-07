Algert Global LLC Takes $628,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in National Health Investors by 92.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 427.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

