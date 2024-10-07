Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 642.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Conduent by 184.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 27.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Conduent stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

