Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $282.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.30. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.