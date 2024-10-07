Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $271,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $143.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

