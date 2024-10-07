Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 529.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

