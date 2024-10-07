Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of 8X8 worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.