Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $6.29 Million in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 355,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

QYLD opened at $18.08 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

