JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Holdings Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.90% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 556.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 630,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 138,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPLD opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Featured Articles

