Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,317 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $529.29 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $436.90 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.89.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

