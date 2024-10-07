Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Copa were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

