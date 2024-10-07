Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Orion were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Orion during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 1,375.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $46,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $46,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 20,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,584,604.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $845,225. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Price Performance

OEC opened at $16.85 on Monday. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

