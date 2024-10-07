Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,831,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 162,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

