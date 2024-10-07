Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

CUBI opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

