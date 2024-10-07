Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $260.86 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $273.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

