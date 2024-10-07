The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.