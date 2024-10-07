MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in MSA Safety by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

