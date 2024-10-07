Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 809 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.