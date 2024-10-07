Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

