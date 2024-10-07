Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $80.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.