Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.