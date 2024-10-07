Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,333,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CSGP opened at $74.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.