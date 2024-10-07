Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.82 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.