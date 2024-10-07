Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 999 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.