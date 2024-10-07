Quent Capital LLC Sells 194 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

