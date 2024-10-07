Quent Capital LLC Sells 354 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

