18,173 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

