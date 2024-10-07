Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $67.79 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

