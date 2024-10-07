1,278 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $208.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a current ratio of 15.18. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

