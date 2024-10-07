Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 110 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

