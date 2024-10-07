Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a PE ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 0.76. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

