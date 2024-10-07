Millennium Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 396,505 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

ARCT opened at $23.88 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $643.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

