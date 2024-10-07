Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,330 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 66.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after buying an additional 442,051 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Enovis by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Enovis by 100.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

