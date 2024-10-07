Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,222.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 221,875 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,357.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,030.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,357.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $232,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.