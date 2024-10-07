Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $283.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,874 shares of company stock worth $18,150,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

