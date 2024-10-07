Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,203 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

EXK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.71. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

