Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,910. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock worth $3,111,316. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

