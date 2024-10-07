Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.