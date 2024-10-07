First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 363,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 489,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

