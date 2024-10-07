Millennium Management LLC Purchases 373,523 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

SLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $18.64 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

