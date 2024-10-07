AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 193,172 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,502.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 89,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 249,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 573.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

