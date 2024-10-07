AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

