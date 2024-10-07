Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $238.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

