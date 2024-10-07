Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 981 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.80 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

