Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $339,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Barclays lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

