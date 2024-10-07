Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 149.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 534.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $88.42.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

