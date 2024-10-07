Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $356,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134,140 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after buying an additional 427,146 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 183.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $145.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.