Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $379,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,090.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,955.33 and a 1-year high of $3,796.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

